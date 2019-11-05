Microsoft's glass storage creates new Fortress of Solitude for Superman

MICROSOFT BOSS Satya Nadella has revealed the company's latest experiment in storage - a new home for Superman.

Project Silica will allow users to store data on pieces of glass. For the demonstration at Ignite, Microsoft teamed up with Warner Brothers to archive the original 1978 Superman movie starring Christopher Reeve to a piece of glass around the size of a drinks coaster.

The idea of these write once, read many archives is to improve the cold storage credentials of its Microsoft Azure cloud.

The quartz glass coaster is near indestructible, like the man of steel himself, and has already survived being boiled, baked in the oven and scratched like so many gorilla glass phones kept with keys.

If you're reading this and thinking that it all sounds a bit familiar, in a way, it is - Microsoft isn't the first company to dabble with glass storage. But this is the first time we've seen something so close to being ready for market.

It's no coincidence that a movie was chosen for the demo - media is one of those things that we can't risk fading like an overplayed VHS tape. If master copies of music and movies were stored this way, there'd be far less risk of losing them forever as happened in the recent California wildfires, which destroyed years of master tapes from top recording artists.

At present, we're still considered to be in the research stage, and indeed some new research papers have been released to go alongside the announcement at Microsoft Ignite.

But going public is a big step for Project Silica, but it represents the rollout of a long term policy for Azure - namely, etch everything into the glass, and stick it in a server room under the sea, far from the Metropolis, where no-one can man-of-steal it. Ahem. µ