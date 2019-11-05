Facebook becomes FACEBOOK, because that'll help

DEMOCRACY BORKING SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook has announced that it finally has a solution to the privacy problems plaguing its platform: capital letters.

Yes, we all thought it was the quest for profits, the cutting edge nature and of course the constant cyberattacks that have led to heavy criticism from across the globe.

However, it turns out that Facebook's chief scientists (a marketing agency) have had the solution staring them in the face the whole time: the Facebook logo is in small letters.

The company has rushed to address this and come up with something that looks suspiciously like the Primark logo.

The logo change is part of Facebook's pledge to be more transparent about what it owns - you may remember we mentioned that was in the pipeline. This is part of that; the new marque will appear in a different colour on all Facebook-owned sites - blue for Facebook, pink for Instagram, green for Whatsapp, black for Zuckerberg's heart and so on.

To be clear - it's a brave new corporate logo for Facebook the company, not Facebook the app, designed to create clarity and distinction. All sites will now have "from FACEBOOK" in the new logotype below their main logos. The idea of changing the parent company name, as Google did with Alphabet, was considered, but it was decided that it would look like the company was trying to run away from its issues.

Instead, the company decided to be more transparent and play on the good reputation of its other apps to feed back into Facebook, even if some may discover the connection and run the other way.

The news comes as we inch closer to a planned merger between the messaging facilities in Facebook's apps - so, for example, you'll be able to communicate with Whatsapp contacts in Insta, and so on. There's no date for that yet, but the last we heard was it was late 2019, early 2020. µ