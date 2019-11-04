Microsoft's Edge Chromium browser is arriving in January

MICROSOFT HAS ANNOUNCED that its Chromium-based Edge browser, complete with its confusing new logo, will officially launch on 15 January.

This date will see the arrival of Edge Chromium on Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows 8 and macOS. If you don't fancy waiting until then, Microsoft is today releasing a near-final "release candidate", which it claims should be stable enough for anyone to use and will help IT admins prepare for its January rollout.

Speaking of IT admins, Microsoft is pitching Edge Chromium squarely at enterprise users, boldly touting it as "the browser for business" thanks to its "core security architecture that IT professionals are already using and are familiar with.

The firm is souping-up its Bing search engine for corporate use too, adding a new feature that lets users search for corporate information that exists on company intranets.

The tool, confusingly-named Microsoft Search in Bing, will let you search for people in Chromium Edge's address bar by their title, team name, and office location. You can also search for office location and get results that show floor plans for directions.

Microsoft is also promising Office integration; you'll be able to launch Office apps right from Edge as you search for internal files using Bing. Presumably, given Edge Chromium is a cross-platform offering, this will work hand-in-hand with the firm's newly-launched, all-in-one Office Mobile apps.

"Today marks an important milestone as we head to the formal launch of Microsoft Edge and Bing for our commercial customers in January," remarked Yusuf Mehdi, head of Microsoft's modern life, search and devices Group.

"As we enter the new year, we are excited to share more about how we will expand opportunities for developers, and later in the Spring even more for consumers."

Microsoft also on Monday shared some information about, er, that bewildering new Edge logo, which it claims is "designed to capture the waves of innovation that we plan to bring to you." We ain't convinced.