Microsoft launches all-in-one Office Mobile app for iOS and Android

MICROSOFT HAS SHOWN OFF an all-in-one Office app for Android and iOS.

The Office Mobile app, which combines lightweight versions of the company's Word, Excel and PowerPoint apps, has been available on Samsung smartphones for some time. At its Ignite conference on Monday, Microsoft announced that the app is now available to all Android and iOS users in public preview; Android users can sign up here, and it's available on TestFlight for iOS here.

As per a report at ZDNet, this new Office Mobile app will also likely be what Microsoft preinstalls on its dual-screen Surface Duo device when it starts shipping next year.

The app, though similar to the Office app that comes pre-installed on Windows 10, includes a new Actions pane that Microsoft claims will make for easier document editing on-the-go; you'll able to create and sign PDFs from your smartphone, for example, and sharing files has also been streamlined.

With pint-sized smartphone screens in mind, the all-new Office app will also let you snap a picture of a document and turn it into an editable word file and transform tables from a printed page into an Excel spreadsheet.

"We all want to be able to work on the go from mobile devices and we're always looking to simplify and improve the experience. Now you no longer need to download each app separately and will have everything you need to be productive on the go," swooned corporate vice president for Microsoft 365 Jared Spataro.

"You can snap a picture of a document and turn it into an editable word file, for instance, or transform tables from a printed page into an Excel spreadsheet."

Outlook for mobile is also getting an upgrade with a new "Play My Emails" feature that's available on iOS from today (in the US) and will arrive on Android next year. The feature lets Outlook users can "play back" emails using Cortana, which will intelligently read new emails aloud and share scheduling changes.

The feature will also offer a new, er, "masculine" alternative to Cortana's default voice option. µ