Brits are divided on the fate of their social media accounts after death

MOST PEOPLE HAVE some kind of idea about what they want to happen to their money, possessions and pets when they die - but what about their social media accounts? Well YouGov, the polling company that has brought us such treats as "who would Santa vote for?" is back with another doozie: what do you want to happen to your social media footprint when you die?

In all, 1,616 people were asked that slightly morbid question - hopefully in a way which didn't sound like a threat - and the answers were pretty muddled.

Overall, the most popular response with 26 per cent of the vote was that the accounts should die with them - but for the contents to be shared with friends and family as a kind of digital inheritance. That was one per cent ahead of those that just wanted everything deleted.

Nine per cent wanted accounts to be left up for a limited time period and then taken down, and 17 per cent didn't care because they didn't have any social media accounts. In all just seven per cent of people wanted to (digitally) live forever, and 13 per cent ticked the every-tempting "don't know box."

Two per cent bafflingly said "something else" which could be anything from putting up a tasteful "RIP" message to "filling it with Saved by the Bell fanfiction."

Of course, for any kind of ownership to be passed on, passwords need to be shared, and this leads to the second section of polling. At least half of people are happy to pass on their smartphone (53 per cent), laptop (58 per cent) or tablet (50 per cent) passwords onto friends or family after their death, but only 44 per cent want their hard drives and data storage delved through. We'll leave you to ponder that discrepancy for yourselves, but we have a theory.

Finally, YouGov asked what should happen to cryptocurrency in the event of the owner's death. 44 per cent of people thought it should be treated like any other currency and taxed, while 16 per cent thought the same, only without any taxes. Six per cent of people think cryptocurrency should just be deleted, and 33 per cent don't know.

Again, one per cent thinks "something else". We're betting donkey sanctuaries this time. µ