Huawei could respawn in the US soon

ITS BEEN something of a Kěpà de yī nián (that's Chinese for 'Annus Horribilus') for Huawei, which has spent recent months fighting to overcome the ban imposed on it by the US government.

However, it looks like the end may be in sight, at least in part, with a pledge that licences for US companies to trade with the Chinese giant are imminent.

Despite an agreement to soften the total ban that comes with making Trump's Enemies Entity List, so far no exemption licences have been issued.

The idea is to allow key suppliers like Google to trade with Huawei, as not doing so would have global consequences, which, despite his ambition, go above and beyond his jurisdiction.

The official line is that the US government still believes that the company is in league with the Chinese government and that its products pose a clear and present danger to national security.

In reality, the situation remains complicated by the ongoing trade war between the two powers, with Huawei as a pawn in the fun and games.

That said, the future is beginning to brighten and according to US Commerce Secretary, the long-awaited licences "will be forthcoming very shortly".

He also revealed that there have already been 260 applications for licences, though the identities of the companies involved remains a secret.

Despite losing an entire continent, launching its latest flagship phone without Google Play Services and cancelling the launch of a laptop, Huawei remains in a pretty good place. Sales have continued to be buoyant and profits are all going in the right direction.

Much of Huawei's success comes from its home market of China, where some have pledged to buy Huawei products in a show of national solidarity with a company it believes to have been victimised.

Huawei recently announced its own operating system, Harmony OS, to circumvent the ban, but it hasn't appeared in any phone handsets to date. μ