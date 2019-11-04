Microsoft's Edge browser all at C over new logo

REFORMED OPEN SOURCE refusenik Microsoft has revealed an updated logo for its Edge internet browser.

The new logo cuts ties with the past, giving Edge its own identity that doesn't immediately make you think of old school Internet Explorer.

Unfortunately, it doesn't make you think of Edge either. You see, the new blue and green design is meant to look like a lower case 'e' (we think) manifesting in a wave (because surfing, geddit?). Only thing is, it looks like a lower case 'c', which we assume means we should be calling it Cdge.

Alright, as it wishes.

The new Cdge logo was first sighted in a mini-game (involving surfing) which is currently playable in Canary builds of the upcoming Chromium rebuild of Cdge, (maybe it's 'c' for Chromium?).

Designed by Microsoft employees, the game is a cryptic treasure hunt around the operating system, with rounds involving everything from Groove to 3D rendering.

Each completed level reveals part of a code which, when typed into a box on the Microsoft Insider website, revealed the updated design.

Although we can't help but feel that the end result wasn't worth all the faff on the mini-game and the fact that it looks more like a 'c' than an 'e', the new Cdge logo is doubtless an improvement, which is both eye-catching, and reflects Microsoft's 'fluent' design language, meaning it sits beautifully in a line up alongside the Office apps and Windows stock apps.

If you fancy trying Cdge with Ehromium for yourself, it's currently available in Canary (nightly) and Beta channels, but nothing stable yet - so our usual warning applies; don't install betas on your main computer.

Cdge is expected to debut its stable build alongside a future bi-annual Windows 10 update. There was some talk of it being in the imminent 1909 (November 2019) edition, but that's due imminently, so it's possible we won't see it until the Spring. µ