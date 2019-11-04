Adobe Photoshop finally arrives on the iPad

APPLE MAY HAVE contributed to the death of Flash by blocking it from iOS, but Adobe clearly doesn't have any hard feelings, pushing its rather more successful Photoshop software onto iPads around the world.

Announced back at the 2018 Adobe MAX event (we prefer Diet Adobe, but whatever), the software is available to grab from the App Store right now, and it won't cost you a penny. Well, not for 30 days anyway - at that point, you'll need a Creative Cloud subscription to keep using it, so rather more than a penny.

An existing Creative Cloud subscription should cover you though, and if you're the special kind of person that will be excited by the news of Photoshop's arrival on iPad, then you probably already have one.

It's a cut-down version of the desktop version, but the basics are all in place, including the ability to work on full PSD files with layers and everything. As Cult of Mac found from a deep dive (Photoshop isn't our main area of expertise, as you may have noticed), a whole bunch of things like different colour modes, effects and smart filters are currently missing in action, though.

Still, the app has full support for Apple Pencil, and you can save files to the cloud for work on desktop later, so it's hard to complain too much about it. Unless you have an old, unsupported iPad that is. For the avoidance of doubt, here are all the supported models:

iPad Pro (WiFi, WiFi, and Cellular)

iPad Pro (12.9in) and 2nd generation

iPad Pro (10.5in)

iPad Pro (9.7in)

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad Air 2

If Adobe Illustrator is more your bag, then there may be good news there too. Last month, Bloomberg reported that Adobe is planning an iPad version of that, too. µ