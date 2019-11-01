BREAKING: Google snaps up Fitbit for $2.1bn

GOOGLE HAS confirmed that has bought fitness tracker company Fitbit.

The news began circulating earlier this week, after Fitbit put itself up for sale, and sees Google try a new tack in its attempts to break into the wearables market.

The $2.1bn deal will see Google take control of Fitbit, after some speculation it would be positioned as a separate company within the Alphabet Castle.

For Google, it's a no-brainer. It was the first fitness tracker to breakthrough to the mainstream, almost becoming a by-word for the genre. By joining forces, Fitbit will give WearOS devices and Google Fit added credibility, and offer a budget range ‘Made For Google' (as it likes to call such arrangements) with its existing tech.

It's not known at this stage whether Fitbit's app will roll into Google Fit or continue development, but either way, the pairing will give Google a more rounded offering akin to the Apple ecosystem, which could even drive growth to its under-performing Pixel phone range.

When the long-awaited Pixel Watch failed to materialise at this year's Pixel event, it was clear that something was up - either that there was a plan B in the works, or that perhaps Google was throwing in the towel on WearOS. Turns out we weren't far off base with that one.

Along with the $2.1bn Fitbit deal, Google has also snapped up some of the tech that also-ran Misfit was using before its demise as an ongoing venture.

The announcement from Google said:

"We see an opportunity to invest even more in Wear OS as well as introduce Made by Google wearable devices into the market. Fitbit has been a true pioneer in the industry and has created engaging products, experiences and a vibrant community of users. By working closely with Fitbit's team of experts, and bringing together the best AI, software and hardware, we can help spur innovation in wearables and build products to benefit even more people around the world."

Clearly, long after analysts had declared Apple Watch as the winner of the wearable war, Google, like some lone soldier on some remote Japanese island, is completely unaware that war is over, if indeed it is. µ