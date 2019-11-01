The latest Motorola foldable Razr looks too good to be true in leaked renders

YESTERDAY, PRESTIGIOUS PHONE LEAKER Evan Blass sent nostalgic pulses racing to 2004 levels with leaked shots of the upcoming foldable Motorola phone. Now there's an even more swish shot, which we've put above this text for you to gawp at.

The appeal of a handset like this should be obvious to anyone, not just oldies like us. The foldable nature is designed to keep things compact rather than to conceal a hidden tablet. It's essentially the flip phones of the early 2000s only with Android, which sounds appealing in principal. Just think how much more satisfying it is to hang up on cold callers by slapping your phone closed, for starters.

But this picture feels way too good to be true. It's not that we necessarily believe it to be a fake (Mr Blass has a pretty strong track record and tends to be right more often than not), it's more that we think it's probably hiding some icky design elements which will emerge when it's actually in the hand. Remember how iPhone Xs promo shots picked a half-Earth backdrop that conveniently hid the notch? Yeah, we think something similar might be going on here.

If Samsung - the biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world, with R&D budgets to match - can't figure out a way of hiding a crease in the Galaxy Fold's screen, then how can little old Motorola? Hopefully the edge of that building isn't a crease hidden in plain sight...

Another thing that might stand in the way of mass adoption: pricing that you might generously call "optimistic". Apparently it'll go for $1,500 (or around £1,170 in old money), and despite this will pack a middling Snapdragon 710 processor.

That won't be a problem if the handset is as beautiful as it looks in the render above of course. If there's one thing that's been consistently proved, it's that people will pay over the odds for middling tech that's packaged nicely. But if the reality ends up looking less convincing, this could still be a very tough sell indeed. µ