GitHub defends its contract with ICE in leaked employee memo

USUALLY GROOVY developer portal Github is digging in its heels over its contract with US immigration hardmen, ICE.

The open-source code store was bought by Microsoft in 2018, despite reservations from some employees and customers.

Some employees and developers have been spitting feathers over the contract, with some even resigning rather than be a part of it.

This is in spite of a half-million-dollar donation made in reparations to not-for-profits involved in aiding communities affected by ICE policies.

An open letter from employees called for the ICE contract to be ditched claiming it would make the company complicit in human rights abuse, but after a scheduled Town Hall Q&A with employees was cancelled on October 11th, resentment has grown, and an APB memo sent to all staff and obtained by the LA Times, attempted to quell the uprising. It didn't work.

COO Erica Brescia told Githubbers that barring ICE from Github could do more harm than good for those affected:

"We have learned from a number of nonprofits and refugee advocates that one of the greatest challenges facing immigrants is a lack of technology at ICE and related agencies, resulting in lost case files, court date notifications not being delivered, or the wrong people being charged or deported,"

CEO Nat Friedman has also pointed out that the contract, worth $200,000, was not the motive for taking it on in the first place (especially as given the donation, they're $300,000 down on the deal) and that the company believes that it was doing good, not harm.

GitHub has given no new statement on the matter, but with INQ at GitHub Universe in San Francisco in less than two weeks, it's going to be top of the agenda for discussion, and if it isn't, we'll make sure it is, if you see what we mean. μ