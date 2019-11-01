Rudy Giuliani needed an Apple genius to unlock his iPhone

Oh man we uploaded the wrong stock image by mistake. Oh well, can't change it now

IF YOU EVER doubted the wisdom of ‘it's not what you know, but who you know,' then cast your eyes across the Atlantic to the United States government. If you thought being made cybersecurity advisor would require extensive knowledge of the field, then good news: even the most unqualified of us might have some hope yet.

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, was appointed cybersecurity advisor to the US government in 2017. Shortly after this, he got locked out of his iPhone, because he entered his passcode incorrectly ten times, two sources told NBC News.

Hey, that's okay: anybody can forget their password. What you absolutely shouldn't do if you're a high-ranking government official is wander into the nearest Apple Store and pass your phone over to the first person you see wearing a blue-shirt and ask them to fix it for you.

"There's no way he should be going to a commercial location to ask for that assistance," E.J. Hilbert, a former FBI agent in cybercrime and terrorism told the site.

When you enter your passcode incorrectly ten times, the iPhone is locked for safety reasons, requiring a complete reset. That's what staff ultimately did, restoring Giuliani's phone from a backup.

Rather than referring to his master's playbook and claiming NBC was guilty of spreading fake news, Giuliani chose the unorthodox path of showing more ignorance on the topic of cybersecurity. "Hey @NBCNews, last I checked the FBI, last year, had to ask Apple to unlock an iPhone too," he tweeted, meaning - as far as we can tell - that he decided that equating himself to the San Bernardino gunman was the best defence he could muster. "We're all human, just maybe not tonight," he added popping in a pumpkin emoji just to prove that he now knows how to use his iPhone. If the Apple Genius showed him how to do that, then it wasn't a completely wasted trip.

This isn't the first time Rudy Giuliani's cybersecurity credentials have come under some suspicion. When he was appointed, it was noted that his own website ran an out-of-date FreeBSD and old Joomla CMS, for example. More recently, he blamed Twitter for inserting a "disgusting anti-President message" into his tweet when somebody quickly bought a website he accidentally linked to.

Twitter allowed someone to invade my text with a disgusting anti-President message. The same thing-period no space-occurred later and it didn't happen. Don't tell me they are not committed cardcarrying anti-Trumpers. Time Magazine also may fit that description. FAIRNESS PLEASE — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 5, 2018

For future reference, Rudy, if you have problems with your phone, go through governmental channels. Or at least ask your boss to give Tim Apple a call. µ