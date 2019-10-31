Motorola's foldable Razr shows off eerily familiar guise in leak

THE LONG-AWAITED revival of the Motorola Razr has been unmasked, revealing the handsets spookily familiar design.

Motorola has so far managed to keep its foldable Razr (mostly) under wraps, but notorious leaker Evan Blass has spoiled the surprise by sharing an official-looking image of the flexible device ahead of its unveiling on 13 November.

The image (above) gives us a proper gawp at of the handset, which - as expected - borrows the clamshell design of its iconic 15-year-old Motorola Razr V3 sibling. Unlike 2004's Moto flip-phone, the 2019 revival will ditch the old-school keypad in favour of a foldable screen; rumours claim this will arrive as a 6.2in 2142x876 panel.

Naturally, there will be a teeny screen on the exterior of the handset for eyeballing incoming notifications, along with a sizeable camera bump and what looks like a fingerprint sensor.

Elsewhere, things ain't quite so exciting. According to earlier leaks, the 2019 Razr's bendy screen will be powered by an, er, octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset backed up by an equally-middling 4GB or 6GB RAM and a 2,730mAh battery.

The handset, codenamed 'Voyager', will also allegedly offer 64GB or 128GB built-in storage, support for Motorola's 27W TurboPower charging and three colour options; white, black and gold.

In terms of pricing, the Wall Street Journal claimed earlier this year that the "high-end" handset - complete with its lacklustre SoC and battery - would feature an equally high $1,500 (around £1,170) price-tag at launch.

The Motorola Razr will be the first clamshell foldable to make it to market when it launches next month, but it could soon be joined by others. Samsung this week previewed a vertically-folding, clamshell-style form factor, which could debut with its next-generation Galaxy Fold.

It'll rid of the current Fold's awkward centerline fold, in favour of a more seamless design that looks like Samsung took a Galaxy S10 and folded it fro top-to-bottom. The firm's so-called "concept" comes complete with a punch-hole camera too, suggesting its next Fold handset will rid of the visually-offensive, side-mounted notch. µ