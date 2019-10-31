Facebook might en-crypt Messenger video and voice calls to slay privacy fears

FACEBOOK IS CHEWING OVER offering encrypted video and voice call in its Messenger service, at least according to some digging reverse-engineer Jane Manchun Wong has done.

Wong tweeted about a feature that looks like an expansion of Facebook's Secret Conversation in Messanger. For those of you who don't know, Secret Conversation is a tool that provides end-to-end encryption in Messenger messages and enables them to self-destruct. It's been available since 2016.

Facebook Messenger is testing Video/Audio calls over Secret Conversation pic.twitter.com/aNgnvtzsBf — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) 31 October 2019

Expanding the Secret Conversation capabilities further into Messenger could go some way to help Facebook start chasing Mark Zuckerberg's ambition to turn the social network into a "privacy-focused platform".

It could also help Facebook clawback user trust following the data sucking and snooping suspicions that have been surrounding it since the Cambridge Analytics data-sharing scandal.

That being said, if the feature does come to Messenger, we reckon it won't be something Facebook will enable by default. Rather it would likely be a setting you'd need to opt into, and thereby we suspect most people wouldn't end up knowing about it or using it. But that's rampant speculation, so take that as you will.

Wong's digital digging also surfaced that Facebook looks to be working on bringing its Voice Assistant to the main Facebook app.

Facebook is working to bring Voice Assistant to the main app — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) 31 October 2019

Now the last thing we feel is needed in the tech world is yet another virtual assistant. But if it's baked into Facebook it could help with things like using virtual reality and could potentially add more forms of accessibility to the main Facebook social network.

Facebook hasn't said much on this, so again all we have is a bit of crystal ball gazing, but that feels apt for Halloween if you'll indulge us a tad. µ