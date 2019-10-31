App Store gremlin sees 22 million app reviews cast into the ether

BETTER-FOR-BOBBING-WITH-THAN-PINEAPPLES Apple has been accidentally deleting user reviews for games in its App Store.

The bug, caused by an error in a 'sweep' of the App Store, accidentally deleted over 22 million scores and reviews from over 300 apps from more than 200 developers.

It was discovered by mobile analytics firm AppFigures, who said that on average, app ratings dropped up to 50 per cent after the purge.

The US saw the biggest chop, with over 10 million ratings clobbered, but the effects were felt around the world in 155 countries where the App Store operates. This includes Blighty, along with the other usual suspects - Australia, Russia, China, Canada. All the fun ones.

We're talking in averages here, so some apps took a pasting while others were unscathed. US streaming service Hulu fared worst losing 95 per cent of its ratings. Just behind were file-sharing platform Dropbox and US bank Chase.

Other big-name victims include Captain Obvious's Hotel site, Skyscanner, Amazon Prime Video and Disneyland. Over half of the apps affected lost more than 100 ratings - enough to make a dent.

But why? Apple isn't talking, at least yet, but it's safe to rule out a fake app sweep; there were good and bad reviews that were removed, rather than positives presumed false.

Whatever the reason, the good news is that it appears the problem hasn't proved permanent and the reviews have started to reappear in dribs and drabs.

AppFigures has confirmed with Apple that this was a bug and that the data will be reinstated but gave no clue as to what the heck it was playing at.

‘Sweeps' for fake reviews are common in both the iOS App Store and Google Play (Android) environment because fake app ratings are big business.

All the developers affected have denied that they have ever facilitated fake reviews for their apps. µ