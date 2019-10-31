Devilish hackers breach domain name outfit Web.com

CLOAKED HACKERS HAVE BREACHED US-based Web.com, along with two domain name registrars that it owns - NetworkSolutions.com and Register.com.

In a security notice on its website, Web.com admits that "a third-party gained unauthorized access to a limited number of its computer systems in late August 2019, and as a result, account information may have been accessed," adding that "no credit card data was compromised as a result of that incident."

While payment information is safe, contact details including "name, address, phone numbers, email address and information about the services that we offer to a given account holder" were exposed in the breach.

Web.com is advising customers that they will be forced to reset their passwords the next time they log in, though noted that "we encrypt account passwords and do not believe this information is vulnerable as a specific result of this incident."

It also says it's working with a "leading independent cybersecurity firm" to investigate and determine the scope of the incident. We notified the proper authorities and began working with federal law enforcement.

It's unclear how many customers have been affected by the hack, though as per Krebs On Security, Network Solutions is the world's fifth-largest domain name registrar with almost seven million domains, while Register.com is listed in 17th place with 1.7 million domains.

"Safeguarding our customer's information is core to our mission. We are committed to protecting our customers against misuse of their information and have invested heavily in cybersecurity," the firm sobbed. "We will continue to do so as we incorporate the key learnings of this incident to further strengthen our cyber defenses. µ