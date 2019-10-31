The ghost of pager leaks continues to haunt the NHS

FOR SOME, the humble pager is a memory of a simpler time, when messages could be read, ignored, and followed up several days later.

But for key services such as the NHS, pagers are a vital communication tool, with more urgency and indoor reliability than mobile phones allow. In fact, according to a 2017 report, the NHS uses 10 per cent of the world's pagers. Hardly surprising as most pager networks have already closed down to consumers.

That's because they work on radio frequencies, unencrypted, much like pre-digital mobile phones.

That's proving to be a problem because, in these enlightened times, we all know that unencrypted radio traffic is very easy to tap into, and given that it more than likely contains personal, medical data, that's a bit of a problem.

According to TechCrunch, the recent hacks discovered by a security researcher have seen the messages from across the country intercepted by a radio rig in North London, turned into readable text.

Then, for reasons unclear, an unprotected webcam, accessible by anyone and pointed at the screen broadcast news of medical emergencies, usually with the address of where to send the ambulance.

Details of a man who'd fallen at home, another experiencing chest pains were some of the cases - but there were hundreds, pretty much every case within radio range, often with name and home address.

The white-hat hacker who discovered the webcam feed, Daley Borda, is a bounty hunter, who spends his spare time looking for things that are on the internet but really shouldn't be.

Although Borda follows the unwritten code - tell the owner first and give them a chance to fix it - in this case, there was no way of telling who owned the rig, so he had no choice but to go another way.

The ISP of the webcam was tracked down and they informed the account holder, who claims that he had no idea what was being shown on his webcam (how???) and agreed to remove it. μ