Samsung app-apparition makes spooktacle of some knob's dinkle

SAMSUNG STAFF must have felt plums yesterday after one of the company's apps was left showing some rather unsavoury content.

The Samsung Members app is a luxurious tool where, amongst other things, device owners can share their photos. Can you see where this is going yet?

Yes, you guessed it. Someone posted a dick pic. Such was the hilarity of this, clearly, Oxbridge level humour that it grew and grew.

After this had been going on for not very long (it's the width that counts anyway), the algorithm gods realised that this was a hugely popular picture and jammed it in the home page, prematurely.

The post, like the dinkle, was so bizarre that it's a wonder that anyone has ever wanted anything to do with the original poster, full of barbs about the police, amongst other things. Basically a big trunk of junk.

That said, there were a few pretty good attempts at humour too - mostly of the "shooting" variety. Not INQ-quality punnage obviously, but quite good for a weirdo loser who posts dick pics.

As the popularity of the post grew, the responses, also like the dinkle, came, not-very-thick but spurted out fast. One of our favourites warned the original poster: "I have reported your sad small and thin, thing. Very sad… Hope you know Noone wants in."

(We might add that "in" in this context is obscenely biological and very painful sounding).

Refreshingly, there's nothing to suggest there was a hack here, just a head-y combination of less-than-stellar content filtering and someone who really thinks that the world wants to see something that looks like a melted pencil

Samsung was listening and after around two hours, the post was manually removed. It does serve as a reminder that, however, much companies are doing to prevent obscene content, nothing is foolproof and the odd dickhead will always try and thrust in our faces. µ