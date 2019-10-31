Valve treats all Steam users to its dressed-up library

STEAM HAS SLIPPED OUT its redesigned library so that it's now available to all users of the PC gaming platform.

Previously in a public beta, which Steam users had to opt-in for, the rejigged library page features a fresh new look that's more pleasing on the eye than a load of dull-coloured text on a greyish-coloured background.

The interface now sports icons that go alongside the listed game names in the library column, making it easier for those with extensive Steam game collections to spot what title they want to fire up in a pinch.

The landing page for the library has also been given a good lick of digital paint and now contains things like the digital box art for recently played titles, which is a heck of a lot nicer than the previous dull yet functional library page.

A "What's New" section provides a more visually attractive snapshot on what's been added or updated to the titles a Steam user owns. And there's also a tool to create "collections" of your favourite games to quickly access a pinch, though we feel the left-hand-side panel with the alphabetically listed games collection does the job pretty well already.

The new Libraries page also serves up an easier way to see what your Steam friends have been playing. Handy for those digital snoopers among you.

Overall, the library page isn't necessarily delivering a mass of new functionality or features that will change your Steam gaming experience. But it does update the tired-looking section, which is pertinent give Steam is facing more competition from newer PC games platforms.

The Epic Store is one such service, with it enticing developers to bring their games to its platform rather than Steam. So a refreshed Steam experience could be the key to keeping such a rival at bay. µ