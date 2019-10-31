Samsung posts a grave drop in profits thanks to chip demand horror

THE CHIPS ARE DOWN for Samsung in its third-quarter financial results, as the tech giant has posted a steep drop in profits thanks to a slump in demand for its chips.

For the third quarter, Sammy raked in 62 trillion won (around $53bn or £4bn) of which 7.7 trillion won ($6.6bn, £5bn) was profit. That's hardly peanuts but it was considerably down on the profits Samsung made in the same quarter last year, which was its best quarter to date.

Sadly for Samsung, it's suffering from a lack of demand for its chips, namely in the memory chip arena. Samsung's semiconductor revenue fell by 29 per cent, which is quite a hit for it to take given it flogs more processors than even Intel.

These market rigours tend to be par for the course in the semiconductor world, so Samsung is likely to weather the decline. It's not exactly destitute either, and thanks to a hike in smartphone sales it's making plenty of money from its mobiles

"Mobile earnings in the third quarter improved significantly QoQ on robust shipments of the flagship Galaxy Note 10, a better product mix and higher profitability in the mass-market segment," Samsung said in its earnings statement. "The Galaxy Note 10 in the third quarter exceeded its predecessor's sales performance, presenting double-digit growth in volume."

Samsung did note that in the fourth quarter mobile revenues could slowdown as excitement for its flagship phones fall off. And we don't expect it'll sell vast amounts the Galaxy Fold handsets just yet.

But then Samsung predicts it'll generate "solid earnings" from its chip foundry business, noting that it's gearing up to make 4-nanometre chips. And of course, with the rise of 5G, Samsung expects to flog more bits for feeding the spread of the new cellular network.

So things might not be perfect at Samsung, but it's not in a bad place, hardly surprising given it has its fingers in more electronic pies than a cyborg baker. On our side, we'd be interested to see how well it does with its Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion Windows 10 machines, as they look reasonably impressive thus far. µ