Apple's AirPods Pro are scarily difficult to repair

GADGET PRODDERS iFixit have been quick to decapitate Apple's AirPods Pro, revealing that noise-cancelling buds are scarily difficult to repair.

The hastily carried out teardown awards the AirPods Pro with a repairability score of, er, zero out of 10 - the same score given to both Apple's first-gen and second-gen AirPods.

iFixit notes that "while theoretically semi-serviceable, the non-modular, glued-together design and lack of replacement parts makes repair both impractical and uneconomical." In other words, should you break or damage your pricey earbuds, they're likely destined for the iGraveyard.

Apple, for its part, has admitted that the AirPod Pros are not repairability. iFixit notes that in a surprisingly candid statement the firm stated that: "Pods are not repairable, only replaceable."

The teardown, while hair-raising, does reveal some interesting devices about the new AirPods. First is the fact that each earbud weighs a full third more than the last-gen AirPods, and the charging case - which iFixit notes could dress up as an "astronaut's life support system" for Halloween - is also noticeably chunkier.

The all-new silicon buds "slide over a groove on the outside of the earbud", iFixit reveals, and due to this "fancy engineering" - the AirPod Pros aren't - unsurprisingly - compatible with any typical silicone tips.

Under the hood, the iFixit team is spooked to discover a watch-style button-cell battery inside the AirPods Pro, which it notes looks similar to the battery in the Samsung Galaxy Buds: "They're both German-made, lithium-ion button cells running at 3.7 V—but the Galaxy Buds' (slightly larger) battery reads CP1254, while the one in the AirPods Pro is labelled CP1154," iFixit notes.

If the AirPods Pro's lack of serviceability hasn't put you off, they're available to buy now for £249 - that's almost £100 more than the second-gen buds. µ