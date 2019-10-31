Apple makes up for frightful iPhone sales with spook-takular services growth

APPLE HAS CACKLED at investors after reporting record fourth-quarter revenues of $64bn.

The firm's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, reported on Wednesday, echoes what we've seen from Apple over the past few quarters; its hardware business is more trick than treat, but its decision to bet big on subscription services is paying off.

iPhone sales - though still Apple's biggest moneymaker - continue to decline, bringing in $33.36bn in revenue compared to $36.76bn last year, a drop of roughly 9.2 per cent. Still, that's an improvement over the 15 per cent decline the company saw in the previous three quarters this year, and Apple revealed during its earnings call that the iPhone 11 is now its best-selling smartphone.

Mac revenues were also down almost five per cent to $6.99bn, as buyers likely hold off until Apple refreshes its MacBook lineup with faster Intel chips and an all-new 16in model.

It's not all doom-and-gloom in the hardware department, though; iPad sales saw record growth of 17 per cent year-on-year, while Apple's wearables and accessories unit - which includes the Apple Watch and AirPods - soared 54 per cent to bring in $6.52bn in revenue.

On the firm's earnings call, Apple boss Tim Cook said he sees the Apple Watch, and in particular its health functionality as the future of the company. "There will be a day in the future that we look back and Apple's greatest contribution will be to people's health," he said.

The star of Apple's Q4 earnings, however, was its services business which brought in $12.5bn in revenues compared to $11.46bn last quarter, and $10.6bn year-on-year. Apple says it now has over 450 million paid subscriptions across services, compared to over 330 million just a year ago.

"We concluded a groundbreaking fiscal 2019 with our highest Q4 revenue ever, fueled by accelerating growth from Services, Wearables and iPad," swooned Cook.

"With customers and reviewers raving about the new generation of iPhones, today's debut of new, noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, the hotly-anticipated arrival of Apple TV+ just two days away, and our best lineup of products and services ever, we're very optimistic about what the holiday quarter has in store."

Looking ahead to Q1 2020, Apple projects bumper revenue of between $85.5bn and $89.5bn. µ