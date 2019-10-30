Sony is killing off its PlayStation Vue pay-TV service

The end of PlayStation Vue is about as surprising as a wet day in Britain

SONY IS CALLING TIME on its PlayStation Vue service, with a shutdown scheduled for January 2020.

The Japanse electronics giant blamed the pay-TV industry for not adopting its aims for PlayStation Vue: "Unfortunately, the highly competitive Pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected. Because of this, we have decided to remain focused on our core gaming business."

That may indeed be the case, but we'd also give the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video the nod for helping make life difficult for PlayStation Vue and other pay-TV services, as the keenly-priced on-demand streaming services offer enough content to choke even the most voracious of TV-loving lazy layabouts.

While Sony had been previously expected to offload PlayStation Vue to potential buyers, after it was seemingly getting annoyed at losing money on the service, PlayStation Vue will be shut down for good in the New Year.

This isn't much of a surprise really, and we suspect there'll be a few of you scratching your nogging wondering what the heck PlayStation Vue was in the first place.

Other pay-TV services haven't exactly been having an easy time in a market that has to compete with premium streaming services. And of course, YouTube and Twitch haven't helped things either, thanks to the rise of YouTubers and streamers that distract even more attention away from more traditional TV channels.

We'd not be surprised to see this as the thin end of the wedge with other pay-TV services either shutting down or being spun into something else in the near future.

As for Sony, with its PlayStation 5 coming late 2020, we're rather pleased to hear it will be concentrating on the core gaming aspects, as we want to see it come up with a seriously impressive games console to usher in the next-generation of such machines. µ