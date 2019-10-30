Microsoft sends security patch to the wrong version of Windows 10

YOU'VE GOT to hand it to Microsoft. No other software vendor is quite so consistent...

…at ballsing up updates to its operating systems.

Another day, another bork, this time with added facepalm after Microsoft released an update to Windows 10 Home users that was meant for Pro and Enterprise only.

KB4523786 applies to the most recent Windows 10 build (1903/May 2019), and brings with it "quality improvements to Windows Autopilot configured devices".

For anyone that doesn't know, Autopilot is a system from the company's InTune imprint, used to roll out Windows in a business environment. If you're not in a business environment, and at the IT admin end, you're usually never going to see it. In fact, according to the notes for the patch:

"Windows Autopilot update is not installed on Windows 10 Pro or a later version when the device is not registered or configured for Windows Autopilot deployment. Windows Autopilot update is never offered to Windows 10 Home."

Thing is, it was. In fact, it was sent to Home devices and Pro devices that weren't registered for Autopilot.

The update has since been pulled, but if you do come across it, don't install it unless you're sure it's meant to - with the current state of Microsoft's updates, it'll probably break the internet or something.

Microsoft is not exactly having the best run at the moment, where updates are concerned. Since the disastrous Build 1809 last year, the company has released numerous updates with errors, and quite often the patches meant to correct the errors have errors themselves.

This has led to fundamentals like the start menu and wifi being borked for some users.

Internal rumours of a much slimmed down testing team at Microsoft have been unconfirmed by the company, but with the 1909 (November 2019) Update now imminent, we can't help but feel like installing it on Day One will be a bad idea, unless Microsoft gets its house in order. Fast. µ