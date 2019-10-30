Facebook agrees to pay £500k fine but won't take responsibility for Cambridge Analytica breach

HARMLESS LITTLE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook has confirmed that it will take responsibility for the fine handed down in the UK for its part in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

After originally appealing the penalty from the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), it has now agreed to settle it, but without acknowledging responsibility. This has now been agreed by the ICO.

It did, however, acknowledge that it could have done more and sooner, and said it regretted not doing so.

James Dipple-Johnstone, deputy commissioner at the ICO, remarked: "The ICO's main concern was that UK citizen data was exposed to a serious risk of harm. Protection of personal information and personal privacy is of fundamental importance, not only for the rights of individuals but also as we now know, for the preservation of a strong democracy."

A ‘personality test' published to Facebook by a company called GSR gathered significant amounts of personal data for 87 million users and passed it to Cambridge Analytica, which used it to target political campaigns.

Facebook says that it has made inroads to prevent anything like this from ever happening again, but points out that the ICO found no evidence that any data from EU citizens was ever passed to Cambridge Analytica.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's founder and CEO was asked on multiple occasions to appear in front of the UK Parliament, but thus far has declined.

Although Facebook has now agreed to pay the fine, it will continue to have a bitter taste in many mouths. Given that £500,000 is a drop in the ocean for the company which recorded $4.27bn (£3.3bn) profit in 2018, questions have to be asked about whether financial penalties are the way to reach big tech at all.

This is will give rise to even more calls for the biggest offenders, like Facebook, to be broken up. µ