AMD revenues reach 14-year-high due to strong Ryzen, Epyc sales

TEAM RED AMD is raking in cash, having reported its highest earnings in 14 years in its third-quarter financial results.

AMD pulled in revenue of $1.8bn, of which $120m was profit, which is a heck of a lot more than the $35m the company reported a year ago; the last time AMD made this kind of moolah was back in 2005 when it had its Athlon 64 CPUs.

This hike in profits comes from sales of Team Red's Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 processors in the consumer world and the success of its Epyc CPUs in the data centre market.

"We delivered our highest quarterly revenue since 2005, our highest quarterly gross margin since 2012 and increased net income significantly, all driven by our first full quarter of 7-nanometer Ryzen, Radeon and EPYC processor sales," AMD's CEO Dr Lisa Su said in an earnings call transcribed by Seeking Alpha.

"We saw particularly strong demand for our top-end Ryzen processors, and believe we gained client processor unit share for the eighth straight quarter. In desktops, we are seeing strong demand for Ryzen 3000 and previous generation Ryzen 2000 processors. Both product families are consistently among the top sellers at leading e-tailors and retailers globally."

Su noted that the incoming 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X and upcoming third-gen Threadrippers will expand AMD's desktop processor selection, which would suggest that Team Red could be looking at even healthier quarter to come.

And SU added that laptop makers are starting to make heavier use of AMD mobile CPUs, with the adoption of its chips by major OEMs up 50 per cent.

In short, things are looking pretty rosy for AMD, though Su did say that there were sections of weaker demand for AMD's lower-end chips, but that wasn't a "significant driver" of AMD's business.

A healthy AMD is good news as it means there's a strong rival to Intel in the CPU space which should see both the chip makers keep innovating and delivering processors at fair prices for their performance as we head into 2020. µ