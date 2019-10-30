Samsung teases Razr-like clamshell foldable concept

THE LAUNCH of the Galaxy Fold didn't exactly go to plan for Samsung, but it ain't giving up on foldables just yet.

At its Developer Conference on Tuesday, where we also saw the launch of the QLED-equipped Galaxy Book Flex and Ion laptops, the firm previewed a vertically-folding, clamshell-style form factor, reminiscent of flip phones from the early-2000s.

Attendees of #SDC19 got a sneak peek at a brand new form factor Samsung is exploring for the foldable category of devices. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/rGtpvNj0SJ — Samsung US Newsroom (@SamsungNewsUS) October 29, 2019

A video of the concept shows the current Galaxy Fold, with its awkward centerline fold, transforming into the new design, which looks like Samsung took a Galaxy S10 and folded it fro top-to-bottom. It even comes complete with a punch-hole camera, suggesting its next Fold handset will rid of the visually-offensive, side-mounted notch.

It's unclear if this new design adopts an external display like the current model, but if it was to fully mimic the flip phones of old, we'd expect to see a small screen on its exterior. If rumours are on the money, the second-gen Fold could sport a teeny 1in secondary display.

Though it looks like a major improvement over Samsung's current clumsy, bork-prone Galaxy Fold, it's unclear if the slap-to-shut device will make it to market; the firm said it was merely "exploring" the concept as part of its overall work on foldable devices.

However, if it was to be released, the so-called Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be cheaper than the £1,900 (or £2,906 if you buy it on a contract) Galaxy Fold. Rumours also suggest it'll boast a 6.7in main display, 256GB internal storage and white, black and purple colour options.

It won't be the first to market if it does launch, though. Motorola is expected to take the wraps off its reworked Razr, which will be the world's first foldable clamshell, on 13 November. Calm yourselves, dads. µ