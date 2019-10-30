Facebook sues spyware outfit NSO Group over 'sophisticated' WhatsApp attack

THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook has filed a lawsuit against Israeli spyware outfit NSO Group, accusing it of exploiting a vulnerability in WhatsApp to spread spyware to 1,400 devices.

The lawsuit alleges that the NSO-developed Pegasus spyware - which was previously used to target Amnesty International - was used in the "highly sophisticated" cyberattack, which targeted 1,400 its users in 20 different countries during a 14-day period between April and May.

WhatsApp claims the attack, which targeted leading human rights lawyers, prominent religious figures and well-known journalists, violated both US and California law in an "unmistakable pattern of abuse."

In a piece published by the Washington Post, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart explained that the company is confident NSO was behind the attacks: "We learned that the attackers used servers and Internet-hosting services that were previously associated with NSO.

"In addition, as our complaint notes, we have tied certain WhatsApp accounts used during the attacks back to NSO. While their attack was highly sophisticated, their attempts to cover their tracks were not entirely successful."

NSO Group, however, is strongly denying any involvement and said in a statement that it will "vigorously fight" WhatsApp's allegations.

"The sole purpose of NSO is to provide technology to licensed government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to help them fight terrorism and serious crime. Our technology is not designed or licensed for use against human rights activists and journalists. It has helped to save thousands of lives over recent years," a spokesperson said.

"We consider any other use of our products than to prevent serious crime and terrorism a misuse, which is contractually prohibited. We take action if we detect any misuse. This technology is rooted in the protection of human rights - including the right to life, security and bodily integrity - and that's why we have sought alignment with the U.N. Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, to make sure our products are respecting all fundamental human rights."

WhatsApp's lawsuit has demanded a permanent injunction blocking NSO from attempting to access WhatsApp computer systems and those of its parent company Facebook.

The firm has also asked the court to rule that NSO violated US federal law and California state law against computer fraud and "wrongfully trespassed" on Facebook's property.

"This is the first time that an encrypted messaging provider is taking legal action against a private entity that has carried out this type of attack against its users," WhatsApp said. "In our complaint, we explain how NSO carried out this attack, including acknowledgement from an NSO employee that our steps to remediate the attack were effective." µ