Samsung's Galaxy Book Flex and Ion laptops boast QLED screens and 10th-gen Intel CPUs

SAMSUNG IS BRINGING its QLED display tech to the laptop world in the form of the Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion

Until now, QLED was Samsung's way of bringing some of the slicknesses of its quantum dot panel tech and OLED display chops to TVs without the high cost associated with OLED displays.

Now it's cropping up in Samsung laptops as the firm's answer to the high-end laptops that are starting to crop up with OLED screens.

Let's start with the Galaxy Book Flex. As its name suggests, it's a 2-in-1 laptop, and it comes with a choice of 13in or 15in display. At 12.9mm and 14.9mm thick respectively, the Flex looks to be a relatively svelte machine.

Not only does it manage to squeeze in a QLED display, it also comes stuffed with Intel's 10th-gen Ice Lake 10nmprocessors. The 13in model can be specced with a CPU that sports Intel's Iris Plus integrated graphics, while the larger model has access to Nvidia's GeForce MX250 graphics card.

Both models have RAM that tops out at 16GB and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. You'll also find WiFi 6 compatibility, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 and one Type-C port without, a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's also AKG-tuned stereo speakers and a built-in S Pen.

We don't know yet how much the Galaxy Flex will fetch - we suspect Samsung will keep them reasonably priced - nor when they will arrive in the UK.

The Galaxy Book Ion is a similar story, offering similar 13in and 15in models but in a traditional clamshell laptop form.

RAM, storage and port options are pretty much all the same as the Flex, only the Ion has an HDMI port, which some will find handy, along with a brace of USB Type-A 3.0 ports.

One notable difference is the Ion uses Intel's Comet Lake 10th-gen CPUs rather than Ice Lake. These are 14nm processors, which lack the integrated graphics clout of Ice Lake but offer more cores and more compute performance.

As such, the Ion is shaping up to be a decent thin and light laptop for getting sh*t done. The 15in Ion also has extra SDD and RAM slots, giving the laptop a dose of upgradability.

Again, we've no word on pricing or a UK release date, but we have it on good authority that the laptop is coming to the land of Brexit.

Both the Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion conform to Intel's Project Athena, designed to ensure laptop makers make capable machines in the chip maker's eyes.

Still here? Then 'one more thing', as Intel has revealed that Samsung is working on a Galaxy Book S that packs its new Lakefield processor.

That's a turn up for the books, as the Galaxy Book S was one of the first laptops to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx, a custom SoC designed to run Windows 10 on ARM-base instruction sets with suitable aplomb.

Lakefield, on the other hand, is an x86-based CPU. But it's not simply a low-end Intel CPU, rather it uses Intel's Foveros 3D stacking technology to stack 'chiplets' on top of each other to create a tiny yet capable CPU. Lakefield is also set to pop up in the Surface Neo in late 2020.

Interestingly, Lakefield was designed to be used in dual-screen devices, which could hint that Samsung might be working on such a device; it already has experience in folding screen gadgets with the Galaxy Fold, so why not a folding/dual-screen tablet or laptop.

Speculation aside, it looks like Samsung will now have two chip options for the Galaxy Book S, and thus should have a healthy laptop line-up heading into Christmas and 2020. µ