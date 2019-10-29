DIMINUTIVE STATE Georgia has been clobbered in a cyberattack that has pulled down over 2,000 local-based websites and countless other institutions.

Two local TV stations were pulled off the air, with one, Maestro, claiming that its equipment had been destroyed by the hack. A third station was attacked, but not forced off-air.

In total, over 15,000 pages were affected at some level, many being switched to an image of the ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, and the legend "I'll Be Back".

Mr Saakashvili is a wanted man in Georgia but claims that they are, trumped-up political charges (with a small 't'), related to his defection to run the Odesa region of Ukraine, before being deported back to Georgia after a tiff.

Immediately, speculation is focused on Russia as the culprit, in no small part because the sheer audacity of the stunt is unlikely to have been possible without the support of a nation.

The fact that government, legal and the media have been targets further strengthens the theory.

It takes a nation-state to attack a nation-state. Or something.

Court computers were also attacked, allowing access to sensitive documents about people and cases and newspaper offices also saw themselves knocked offline.

It's thought that cybersecurity within the Georgian government is somewhat lacking, which has made this attack even easier and may lead to the accusation that Georgia itself bears some of the blame. Incredibly, this is the same criticism as 11 years ago.

This is the biggest attack on Georgia since the last one, which was back in 2008, when Russia (surprise surprise) attacked it as part of a short-lived war in the region.

Russia is yet to comment, and we, for one, are shocked. µ