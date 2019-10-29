Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Super delivers GDDR6 on a budget

THERE ARE MANY THINGS in life that are inevitable; death, disappointment and Nvidia launching 'Super' versions of its GeForce GTX 1660 and GTX 1650 graphics cards.

We pretty much knew the GeForce GTX 1660 Super was on its way, and we're not too surprised to see a GTX 1650 Super either.

After all, Team Green had already Super-fied its GeForce RTX 20-series graphics cards, so it was only a matter of time before it did the same for the 16-series GPUs, which use the same Turing architecture but lack the ray-tracing and deep learning supersampling of their more powerful and expensive siblings.

Much like the Super variants of the RTX cards, the GTX 1660 Super and GTX 1650 Super are uprated versions of their non-super stablemates.

In the case of the GTX 1660 Super, it has the same underlying GPU specs as the GTX 1660 in terms of CUDA cores and clock speeds, but it has access to nippy GDDR6 video memory instead of GDDR5 VRAM.

In the case of the GTX 1660 Super, this means it has a memory clock of 14,000MHz as opposed to 8,000MHz. In effect, the graphics card should deliver a performance hike on its predecessor and nearly rub shoulders with the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. It's on sale now for a price of $229 (some £177) in the US.

The GTX 1650 Super not only gets GDDR6 access but also has a new GPU in the form of a cut-down version of the TU116 found in the GTX 1660. That gives it access to 1,280 CUDA cores, which is a clear jump from the 896 of the GTX 1650. Clock speed is now up to a boost of 1,725MHz while memory clock hit 6,000MHz.

As such, the GTX 1650 Super should be a good upgrade over its vanilla version. No pricing was announced, but the graphics card should pop up 22 November, and we suspect it'll cost the same as the GTX 1650 when it launched; around £150.

Both of the new Super cards mean Nvidia has an extra dose of competition to bring to bear in the budget graphics card arena, meaning AMD will need to pull a well-priced Navi graphics card out of the hat reasonably soon to keep in the fight with Team Green. µ