Motorola's Moto 360 smartwatch is making a comeback, sort of

MOTOROLA HAS BECOME the latest firm to jump on the nostalgia bandwagon with a revival of the Moto 360.

Like Nokia and BlackBerry, which roped in HMD and TCL to build their retro gadgets, Motorola won't be making the new Moto 360 - it's using a company called eBuyNow. We've never heard of them, but their website claims they have 15 years of experience "working closely with major brands."

Still, it might not be made by Motorola, but the wearable has all the hallmarks of the previous Moto 360; there's a traditional watch-style circular OLED screen and it continues to run Google's fledgeling wearable OS, kitting it out with the likes of Google Assistant, Fit and Google Pay support.

Thankfully, it's been given a do-over under the hood. The third-gen Moto 360 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor - an upgrade over the quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor inside 2016's model, and this comes backed up by 1GB RAM and 8GB baked-in storage.

There's also a 355mAh battery, which the company is claiming will last "all-day", or up to three days if the so-called 'Battery Saver Mode' is activated. Fast-charging is also supported, with the Moto 360 capable of re-juicing from empty to full in just 60 minutes.

The new Moto 360 is also 3ATM water-resistant, which means it'll withstand "casual swimming and water activity up to 10,000 strokes." Easily swap straps from leather to silicon (both included) for the ultimate aquatic experience.

It'll be available with three premium-looking colours - Steel Grey, Rose Gold and Phantom Black, and punters will be able to choose between leather and silicon straps, both of which come included in the box.

The Moto 360 will be available for £340 through starting in December Pre-orders will begin in the US, Canada and the UK mid-November at Moto360.com. µ