Apple's iOS 13.2 update sending HomePods to Borksville

APPLE'S iOS 13.2 brings support for the new AirPods Pros, Deep Fusion for the iPhone 11 and is, er, sending some HomePods to bork city.

Since its debut in September, iOS 13 hasn't been a smooth upgrade for many, but Cupertino has been beavering away to iron out the kinks in iOS 13 with its latest release.

Support for Apple's new love-em-or-hate-em 'Pro' headphones was a bit of a given, as was the addition of several new emojis that bring a little more inclusivity to iOS.

But the most interesting addition is iOS 13.2's support for Deep Fusion, which uses computational photography to snap multiple frames at different exposures and then process each pixel in an image to make sure it's looking the best it can. In many ways, it's like Smart HDR only on smarts-boosting steroids.

The iPhone 11 Pro has arguably the best camera setup on a smartphone, and already uses a good deal of smart processing to deliver photos that can challenge the best the Pixel 4 phones offer. So the addition of Deep Fusion could further enhance the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro's camera chops.

This is all well and good, and it looked like HomePod owners were also in for a treat, with iOS 13.2 equipping it with multi-user support that lets the smart speaker recognise up to six different voices.

But things aren't going to plan for some eager-updaters, as they have spouted on various forums that updating to iOS 13.2 version ended up bricking their HomePod device.

"My update worked but the voice recognition wasn't working so I removed it from Apple home. Then I tried to factory reset it and boom. Hit a brick wall. Quite literally. HomePod is now bricked," said one user on Reddit.

As a result of this and other such complaints and reports, Apple has since yanked the 13.2 update for the HomePod. And for those already running the latest software, Apple has a guide on how to boot its smart speaker back to its factory settings.

We guess the whole idea of ‘just works' isn't really part and parcel of Apple products anymore. µ