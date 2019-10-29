Intel's 'Special Edition' Core i9-9900KS CPU will arrive on 30 October
Coming to upset Ryzen's zen
INTEL WILL UNLEASH its flagship gaming CPU, the Core i9-9900KS, on 30 October for $513 (some £400).
The chip is a 14-nanometre "Special Edition" CPU specifically picked from a batch of processors for its ability to run a 5GHz across all its eight cores. When combined with 16 threads, a base clock speed of 4GHz, 16MB of Smart Cache and support for up to 40 platform PCIe lanes, the processor promises to be on heck of a desktop powerhouse.
For folks with a Core i9-9900K, the S-version might not seem like much of a leap; indeed, people who've managed to tickle other Intel processors into kicking out 5GHz through some overclocking wizardry might also shrug their shoulders.
But the Core i9-9900KS represents the top-end of Intel's consumer processor line-up and should go some way to attracting back folks looking at building a new PC using AMD's latest Ryzen 3000-series CPUs instead.
Speaking of Team Red, its Ryzen 9 3050X flagship CPU is set to arrive in November, bringing a 16-core, 32-thread processor to the third-generation Ryzen range. Given the performance the CPU is expected to offer and the competitive price that AMD might slap on it, the Core i9-9900KS will likely need to work hard to get the attention of desktop powerhouse enthusiasts.
That being said, there's a solid argument that Intel's processors still have the edge when it comes to gaming performance, so the Core i9-9900KS could be the chip for folks who want to build a no-holds-barred gaming PC.
Though, to exploit all that power one would likely need a high-end GPU, say something like Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, so such a machine isn't bottlenecked. That could mean a desktop rocking the Core i9-9900KS could set a builder back several grand, but then that's the price one might pay to have a PC that chews through pretty much anything thrown at it. µ
