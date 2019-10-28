AirPods Pro official with noise cancellation and water resistance

MERRY CHRISTMAS Apple fans: the AirPods Pro are finally official.

The AirPods Pro, as rumours had suggested, are the first iteration of Apple's earbuds to offer active noise cancellation. The earbuds utilise two microphones and "advanced software" to adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit to remove any background noise.

Handily, there's also a new 'Transparency mode' that gives you the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around you, ensuring you don't get hit by a bus while mourning the new Kanye album. Switching between the two modes is done using the new "force sensor" on the stem of the AirPods.

A pressable-stem isn't the only design change Apple has made, as the AirPods Pro now look less toothbrush-y, and more, er, hairdryer-y. They come with new flexible ear tips for a more secure, sealed in-ear fit, with three difference sizes included in the box; small, medium and large. The new AirPods also now offer sweat and water resistance for the first time.

Thankfully, sound quality was also high on Apple's agenda. It claims the AirPods Pro are now "superior" in that department thanks to 'Adaptive EQ', which automatically tunes the low and mid-frequencies of music to the shape of an individual's ear. There's also a custom high dynamic range amplifier, along with a low-distortion speaker driver designed to optimise audio quality and remove background noise.

Like the second-gen AirPods, the AirPods Pro support wireless charging, and Apple says you'll get around 4.5 hours of continues listening battery life; that's less than the first-gen AirPods, so noise cancellation likely takes a toll. As before, though, the AirPods case includes enough extra battery for around 24 hours of total listening time.

"AirPods are the best-selling headphones in the world. The one-tap setup experience, incredible sound and iconic design have made them a beloved Apple product, and with AirPods Pro, we're taking the magic even further," remarked Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

"The new in-ear AirPods Pro sound amazing with Adaptive EQ, fit comfortably with flexible ear tips and have innovative Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. We think customers are going to love this new addition to the AirPods family."

Naturally, this is an Apple product, so all of those new features are going to cost you; the AirPods Pro are available to buy now for £249 - that's almost £100 more than the second-gen buds. Shipping will begin on 30 October. µ