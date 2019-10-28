Google has reportedly made an offer to acquire Fitbit

GOOGLE'S PARENT COMPANY Alphabet is reportedly in talks to acquire fitness tracking wearable outfit Fitbit.

Citing "people familiar with the matter", Reuters reports Alphabet has made Fitbit an acquisition offer, though the exact price that the company has offered for Fitbit could not be learned.

However, the sources note that's by no means a done deal yet, and say that that there is "no certainty"y that the negotiations between Google and Fitbit will lead to a sale

News of a potential Alphabet-Fitbit takeover comes after reports in September claimed Fitbit was contemplating a sale as it struggled to find its place in 2019. Though it's Fitbit Versa wearable reported strong sales, the firm is being squeezed by the Apple Watch at one end and a cheap Chinese fitness bands at the other.

At the time, Reuters reported that Alphabet was potentially interested in picking up the firm in a bid to boost its wearable reach as its Wear OS continues to flounder.

Google and Fitbit both declined to comment on the report. µ