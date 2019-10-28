Nvidia Shield TV and TV Pro official with Tegra X1+ and AI upscaling

GRAPHICS OUTFIT Nvidia has officially shown off its heavily-leaked Shield TV and TV Pro gadgets.

Thanks to Amazon's recent slip-up, there are few surprises in store; both models pack Nvidia's new Tegra X1+ processor which it claims is 25 per cent faster than the X1, and both come with support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and AI-impowered upscaling content of 720p and above to 4K.

The cheaper, non-Pro model of the Nvidia Shield does surprise in the design department, though. It sports an all-new tubular design that means it can "disappear" by blending in with, or behind, entertainment centres.

Despite its smaller size, the new Shield TV packs all of the necessary bells and whistles; there's an HDMI and Ethernet ports, a microSD slot for expanding the measly 8GB of onboard storage, and support for dual-band WiFi.

There are no full-size USB ports, but you will find these on the "Pro" model, which features a console-like design more akin to 2017's Shield TV. This model packs 3GB RAM (the smaller model packs 2GB), 16GB of built-in storage and two USB 3.0 ports for running a Plex Media Server and hooking-up hard drives or other USB devices.

Both the Shield TV and Shield TV Pro come bundled with Nvidia's all-new remote control, which features motion-activated backlit buttons, a mic for voice search and - praise be - a built-in lost remote locator.

"These new models provide a big step up for Shield, which has consistently delivered groundbreaking innovations in the living room since its introduction five years ago," swooned Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of Nvidia's PC biz. "They deliver unquestionably best-in-class entertainment, supported by Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and our breakthroughs in using AI to improve video streaming playback."

The Shield TV and Shield TV pro are available now in Blighty, priced at £149 and £199, respectively. µ