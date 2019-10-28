Samsung's Space Selfie balloon has crashed back to Earth

The pointless things we humans can do if we put our minds to it.

LAST WEEK, SAMSUNG took pointless PR stunts to a whole new level by sending a Samsung Galaxy S10 5G up to space.

Said phone would flash selfies sent to it at random, which must have entertained any passing aliens near the Earth's lower orbit no end. No wonder we didn't hear from them: if this is what humans are up to, then it's probably not worth making first contact.

This is probably the first you're hearing of this campaign, somewhat undermining its worthiness of term "PR". But the reason you're aware of it now is worse: the Samsung Space Selfie balloon has returned to Earth, crash landing on a Michigan farm.

Nancy Mumby-Welke of Gratiot County, Michigan, heard a loud crash outside her home and went to investigate. "Oh my look what fall out of the sky," she posted alongside a video documenting her find.

No word on whether the S10 5G was recovered at the crash site, mind. Hopefully, Samsung has done a "Find my Android" search.

"No injuries occurred and the balloon was subsequently retrieved," Samsung told NBC News. "We regret any inconvenience this may have caused." The company said that "weather conditions resulted in an early soft landing in a selected rural area."

It's worth comparing and contrasting these words with those said in the Samsung press release promoting the Space Selfie stunt. "Our relentless pioneering spirit continues to show that amazing things happen on Samsung screens - even from the stratosphere," the company boasted. "Our ethos is Do What You Can't and the Samsung SpaceSelfie is just that. We continually break the boundaries of what is possible with innovation and tonight's SpaceSelfie launch is no different."

In all, the Space Selfie balloon was airborne for around five days before flopping back down to land in some poor sap's garden. Even the Note 7 didn't crash and burn that quickly. µ