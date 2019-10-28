HUAWEI LOOKS SET to be allowed to be a part of the UK's 5G network - at least in part.

The Sunday Times reports that Prime Minister and professional Arian scarecrow Boris Johnson is poised to sign the deal which will allow Huawei equipment in "non-contentious" parts of the 5G network. Whatever that means.

For UK carriers, the decision will be a huge relief, as all four network operators are understood to have Huawei equipment already rolled out.

But the USA won't see it that way. The US government has had a much harder line on Huawei, which is currently banned from trading with local companies.

Previously, it warned that any country within the so-called "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing network that allowed Huawei into its infrastructure could jeopardise future relationships. Germany has already agreed to allow Huawei in.

For Huawei, which has consistently undercut its big rivals like Ericsson and Nokia, the decision will be seen as an endorsement that could see other countries more supportive of Huawei in the future.

Additionally, as some equipment (the contentious bits) will need to come from rivals, we could see a price war as other makers fight to take whole contracts, rather than ‘make up the difference' in Huawei-powered infrastructure.

Huawei has always denied any kind of link to the Chinese government and has made a number of pledges to back up its protested innocence, including a ‘good behaviour' bond with governments and even the sale of its entire US network to a third party.

Until we get some sort of explanation of what ‘contentious' means, we're going to struggle to understand exactly how much sphere of influence Huawei will have. UK gov has already said it will ensure that there is no chance of Chinese surveillance, even if rogue components were included to allow it.

Criteria might include not allowing Huawei equipment at the ‘heart' of the network, just on ancillary parts, or a geographical ‘no-Huawei zone' which would see it not allowed in base stations near secure buildings like GCHQ or the Houses of Parliament. µ