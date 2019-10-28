MICROSOFT HAS BECOME the surprise winner of the US government's controversial JEDI contract.

The Redmond firm beat insider favourite Amazon to the 10-year military contract for cloud services, worth an estimated $10bn.

JEDI, which stands for Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure, is a complete contract for the entire US defence operation from word processing through to natural language parsing and all points in between.

Employees of the big tech firms have all expressed their dislike of their work being used for 'immoral' military purposes, which led in part to Google's decision to withdraw from the process altogether.

Meanwhile, bit-part actor Donald Trump, best known for his stellar performance as Letch No 3 in the 57th Annual Miss USA Pagent, is said to have personally taken an interest in the bidding process, which would instantly have put Amazon on the back foot given Trump's known dislike of the retail behemoth and its founder Jeff "where's the pool chalk" Bezos.

Microsoft had already signed up with the US Army to provide HoloLens headsets to be used for training its war machine in the safe confines of virtual reality. This did not sit well with its staff, and we'd expect there to be an even bigger push-back by staff in the coming weeks.

Other bidders included IBM and Oracle, which had both been eliminated earlier in the year, causing the latter to throw its toys out of the pram, sue the US government for ‘conflict of interest', lose, and sulk.

But the really big onion in the cabbage patch is Microsoft's recent record on software updates. Given that the last year-and-a-bit have seen Microsoft borking Windows 10 right, left and centre, you do have to worry whether Redmond will do the same to JEDI and accidentally start World War III, or cause a soldier to have their VR experience enhanced by a rogue Clippy. μ