ARM will continue to supply chip tech to Huawei after all

UK CHIP DESIGNER ARM will continue to license its chip technology to Huawei after cutting ties with the Chinese company in May.

As per Reuters, the company's legal team has reached the decision that ARM's v8 and v9 architectures are "UK-origin technologies" and that supplying them to Huawei would not be a breach of the US sanctions.

"ARM can provide support to HiSilicon for the ARM v8-A architecture, as well as the next generation of that architecture, following a comprehensive review of both architectures, which have been determined to be of UK origin," an ARM spokesperson said to Reuters.

"ARM has communicated this to the appropriate US government offices, and we continue to be in compliance with the US Commerce Department guidelines, respective to Huawei and its affiliate HiSilicon."

The company stopped working with Huawei in May over concerns that its chip designs could contain "US-origin technology"; though it's a UK-based company, ARM has offices in California, Washington, Arizona, Texas, and Massachusetts.

At the time, ARM sent a note to its employees explaining the situation and instructing them not to work with Huawei. The letter said that it is "complying with all of the latest regulations set forth by the US government".

A reversal of the ban is good news for Huawei. Although it uses its own Kirin chips, these processors - developed bu Huawei's HiSilicon division - rely on ARM's chip architecture to function. Though it's been able to work around the loss of Google Play Services, Huawei admitted earlier this year that losing access to ARM's designs would be "an insurmountable obstacle."

However, it's currently unclear whether the US ban will affect ARM's chip architecture designs beyond its next generation of the Arm v8-A.

"ARM is actively communicating with department officials regarding any support of our partner HiSilicon, and we remain confident we are operating within the parameters of those guidelines," the spokeswoman added. µ