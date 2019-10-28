Party like it's 2012: Your iPhone 5 needs an update

This is what it looked like, in case you've forgotten. Look at all those LinkedIn notifications! Somebody's popular.

REMEMBER 2012? London was basking in the glow of a successful Olympic Games, the United States set about electing Barack Obama for a second term, and, according to Wikipedia, Grumpy Cat was born. It was a simpler time.

It was also the year where people were queuing around the clock to get their hands on the brand-new iPhone 5. And while most of those people will have celebrated their love of queuing with newer and shinier Apple handsets, anybody still clinging on to 2012's hottest handset has a treat seven years later: an emergency patch. It's like Christmas!

Yes, Apple has taken to full-screen notifications urging iPhone 5 users to upgrade to the dizzy heights of iOS 10.3.4. If they don't, their iPhone 5 will become a snazzier than normal calculator that can play MP3s.

The reason, Apple explains, is thanks to the GPS time rollover. While most devices had their own GPS D-Day on 6 April, the iPhone 5's arrives fashionably late on 3 November.

"iPhone 5 will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time including App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing," Apple explains. So you need to update before then if you still use the handset as your daily driver.

You probably don't. Apple's most recent data suggests that only nine per cent of all devices use iOS 11 or earlier. Given this is an upgrade to a newer version of iOS 10, that percentage will drop even further for iPhone 5 users, unless there are literally no people using iOS 11 in the world.

If you miss the deadline to update your iPhone 5 by 3 November, you will still be able to get it working again, but it'll involve attaching it to a Mac or PC with a cable for a restore. And no matter how much nostalgia you feel for the year of Grumpy Cat's birth or a Trump-free United States, there are limits. µ