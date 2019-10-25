Micron's Crucial brand joins the portable SSD party with the X8

MICRON SUB-BRAND Crucial has launched into a whole new product category - the portable external SSD.

The Crucial X8 is built to survive, offering drop protection at 7.5 feet (or one Stephen Merchant), and protection from shock, vibration, and even fire.

Vice-President of Consumer Products, Teresa Kelley, explained:

"Now, more than ever, consumers want unfettered access to their important data. With the advent of faster computers, widespread photo sharing and larger game sizes, it's time to evolve to faster, more reliable storage solutions.

"The Crucial X8 leverages the unparalleled quality and vertical integration of Micron to provide unmatched value for our customers."

The X8 is fairly similar in size to any other hard drive based on a 2.5-inch form factor, which puts it slightly behind some smaller devices from the likes of Kingston and Samsung, but the performance justifies it.

With read speeds of 1050MB/s, backed up by a 10GB/s USB 3.1gen2 port, Micron claims the X8 outperforms similar portable SSDs by up to 1.7x. To give you more of an insight, it's essentially a Crucial P1 in a toughened enclosure.

As well as performance, the X8 boasts some impressive compatibility too - Micron says it'll work with PCs, Macs, PS4s, XBOX Ones, iPad Pros, Chromebooks. It will also work on Android handsets with a USB-C 3.1gen2 port.

The Crucial X8 comes with a 3-year warranty (even though the P1 gets 5 years) and comes in two capacities - 500GB for £117.59 and 1TB for very little more - £160.79. Both models include a USB-C 3.2 cable and a USB-A adapter.

That makes it pretty comparable to buying the bits separately, especially given the high quality implied by the enclosure durability.

Earlier this year, at MWC Barcelona, Micron announced its first 1TB microSD card, which could be another option for some looking for the ultimate pimp job, though you won't get the same blistering speeds as going external. µ