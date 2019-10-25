Google has made an AI that can identify smells

GOOGLE'S ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE has got no nose. How does it smell? Using a data set of close to 5,000 molecules identified by perfumers.

In a new paper from the Google Brain Team, the researchers explained the process. In short, perfumers labelled molecules with phrases like "buttery" and "tropical", and trained the algorithm with around two-thirds of the labelled scents. They then fed the remaining third to the AI unlabeled, and the algorithms successfully guessed how these mystery molecules would smell.

This is no mean feat (as distinct from "mean feet", which have their own unique scent). As Alex Wilchenko, the co-author of the paper told Wired, change an atom or a bond and "you can go from roses to rotten eggs."

There are a couple of issues, as Wired points out. The first is that scent is very much in the nose of the beholder, and one man's "woody" is another's "earthy." More importantly, the arrangement of atoms and bonds makes a big difference. Caraway and spearmint is an example of a "chiral pair" - where the same atoms and bonds are organised in a different order for radically different odours.

But if this tricky nut can be cracked, then it could mean big things for chemistry, nutrition, sensory neuroscience and, of course, the perfume industry. Researchers in Russia have even begun to look into whether AI can spot the scent of poisonous gases.

So plenty of reason for Google to carry on its research. As the paper's abstract optimistically states: "Based on these early results with graph neural networks for molecular properties, we hope machine learning can eventually do for olfaction what it has already done for vision and hearing."

Or, to put it another way: maybe Google nose best. HA HA HA. µ