Google will replace your borked Google/Nest home device if firmware won't fix it

GOOGLE NEST has clarified its position over a recent botched firmware update that borked users' devices.

Earlier this week we told you about an issue which has caused some Google Home and Google Nest devices to brick, with no way for users to apply a fix.

At the time, we were told that there was no fix, and no refund available, but the situation has shifted slightly.

Google reached out to us last night with the following statement:

"We are aware that a small number of Google Home and Google Home Mini devices are affected by an issue that causes the device to stop working. We have a fix that will prevent the issue from happening and will be rolling it out soon. We are replacing affected devices."

We're not quite sure if this was always the position of if Google has pivoted since we ran the original piece, but the fears expressed by users was based on the fact that most of the affected devices were out of warranty.

The comment from Google suggests that it recognises that it wasn't the user's fault. The firmware drop doesn't have a timescale attached to it, and Google hasn't provided any instructions on how to claim, but we'd assume it's just through the normal warranty service.

Best bet, hang on for a few days and see if the firmware drop will fix it remotely, we'll update this story when it drops. If after that you still can't get your speaker to work, then the next stage is to get on to Google Nest support.

The problems with first-generation Google Home devices comes as Google Nest releases its update Google Nest Mini, which adds improved sound quality and a 3.5mm jack plug so you can use it to make any speaker smart.