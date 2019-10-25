UK gov wasted over £2 million on the porn block

AT THE INQUIRER, we've long been predicting the porn block was dead, even as a steady stream of ministers tried to pretend it just having a little nap. Like Weekend at Bernies, only with fewer laughs. Sure enough, the government finally took the proposals out the back with a shotgun last week.

This sticks in the craw a little bit, because it's now been revealed that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) wasted "approximately £2.2 million" on a project that everyone knew was unworkable from the get go. Probably because while the public didn't believe it would work, they still wanted it, which is as good an argument for dictatorship as you're likely to read today.

Digital minister Matt Warman was the man tasked with delivering the bad news, revealing that most of it went to the British Board for Film Classification, with some absorbed by the DCMS where civil servants were charged with the impossible task of making the proposals work.

But all is not lost, apparently. "Building on that work, we are now establishing how the objectives of part three of the Digital Economy Act can be delivered through our online harms regime," Warman wrote. Hmmm.

In governmental terms, it's worth remembering that £2 million wasted is like you dropping a penny. You might bend over to pick it up, but equally you might accept it's gone and move on with your life. That said, at INQ, we'd happily accept a rebate on our taxes in the "we told you so" column.

At least the government has learned its lesson, and will surely never waste taxpayers' money on projects which are clearly never going to materialise ever again. In wholly unrelated news, the government has cancelled its "Brexit is coming on 31 October" adverts, at a cost of some £100 million to the taxpayer. µ