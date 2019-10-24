Linux driver suggests dual-GPU support for Intel's upcoming Xe graphics

INTEL'S UPCOMING XE GRAPHICS CARDS will play nice when it's plonked into PC's with the chipmaker's integrated graphics, allowing for dual-GPU setups; at least that's what a Linux driver suggests.

Spotted by the people over at Phoronix, the Linux 5.5 kernel contains graphics driver code from Intel that references multi-GPU systems, with latest being code that looks like it has been designed to handle an Intel integrated GPU alongside a discrete graphics accelerator.

In effect, this could mean a PC could use both the graphics integrated into a modern Core processor alongside Intel's own discrete graphics cards which are set to show up next year.

It could also herald support for two Xe graphics cards to be used in tandem, or for said graphics cards to have two GPUs put together on one card.

There's even an argument that the code could be the laying some foundations for Intel's Xe graphics cards to work nicely with those from AMD's Radeon and Nvidia's GeForce range, though that's an outside bet in our opinion.

Intel has kept pretty quiet on some of the tech specs and details around its dedicated GPU work while it makes a song and dance about the graphics performance of its new Ice Lake 10-nanometre processes with their Iris Plus GPUs.

Speaking of Iris Plus, early verdicts on the integrated GPU seem pretty promising, with it being able to run 3D games reasonably well, providing one is willing to roll one's sleeves up and get messy with settings. This hints that Intel has the graphics chops to deliver discreet GPUs with some proper pixel-pushing horsepower, which could potentially bring another competitor to duke it out with Nvidia and AMD in the discreet GPU arena.

More competition could lead to more innovation, and that's a promising outlook for what we could expect from graphics cards in 2020. µ