Samsung's 'Enterprise Edition' handsets promise four years of Android updates

KOREAN PHONE MAKER Samsung has launched a lineup of 'Galaxy Enterprise Edition' devices that it's promising will receive four years of Android updates.

The lineup, available now in the UK, includes the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A40, and Galaxy XCover 4s, and Samsung says more Galaxy Enterprise Edition devices will be available "throughout the year."

Most notably, Samsung says the biz-focused devices will receive regular firmware updates for up to four years. Updates will arrive monthly for the first three years then quarterly for the final year, while the A-Series and XCover 4S will receive quarterly updates for the full four-year term.

Besides the promise of regular updates, Galaxy Enterprise Edition handsets come stuffed full of other unique features. There's 'Knox Configure', which gives businesses more control over settings and allows devices to be configured remotely, and Enterprise Firmware-over-the-air (E-FOTA) support that allows for OS updates to be pushed out remotely.

The devices also boast an extended product lifecycle and three years of enhanced service maintenance, including next business day responses.

Conor Pierce, corporate VP at Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland, swooned: "More business, less work; that's the commitment we make to businesses when they sign up for Samsung's Enterprise Edition devices.

"We're so excited to bring the new Samsung Galaxy Enterprise Edition to market at a time when businesses are looking to drive down costs and drive up productivity. Our out-of-the-box solutions mean customers can easily set up and run an enterprise mobile ecosystem without hassle."

Thankfully, for businesses eyeing up the enterprise-grade devices, Samsung has also confirmed that it's started to roll out a fix for the fingerprint scanner glitch affecting its S10 and Note 10 handsets. µ