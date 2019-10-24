macOS Catalina is causing headaches for LibreOffice users

LOVERS OF open-source productivity suite LibreOffice could find themselves frustrated if they're using the latest version of macOS.

If you've made the leap to Apple's shonk-ridden macOS 10.15 Catalina, you may have already discovered that your favourite freeware doesn't work properly.

LibreOffice says the problem has stemmed from an issue with its developer licence, which is not being recognised properly by Catalina.

"Mac apps, installer packages and kernel extensions that are signed with a Developer ID must be notarized by Apple to run on macOS Catalina. Although we have duly followed the instructions; when users launch LibreOffice 6.3.x - which has been notarized by Apple - the system shows the following scary message: LibreOffice.app cannot be opened because the developer cannot be verified," explains Libreoffice.

Once that pop up appears, LibreOffice is more or less completely crippled. Luckily there are two pretty simple workarounds whilst this is going on.

Option 1: Right-click on the LibreOffice icon, select open. You'll see a pop-up asking you if you want to trust the program. Say yes.

Option 2: From the warning message in Libreoffice, click Cancel, open the Apple menu, click preferences, then Security & Privacy, then "Open Anyway for LibreOffice".

Because the problem is with The Document Foundation as a publisher, older or beta versions of LibreOffice still cause the same issues.

Meanwhile, Apple and LibreOffice are currently in talks to sort the problem. Because its an error, given that The Document Foundation has a very good reputation and the program works in other versions of macOS, it should be a five-minute job for Apple to sort this - it just depends which five minutes.

At present, there's no timescale for the fix, but by using one of the workarounds above, you can keep on typing like nothing is wrong, until a permanent fix is ready. μ