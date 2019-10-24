Microsoft's Surface Laptop is no longer a nightmare to repair

MICROSOFT HARPED ON about the Surface Laptop 3 being a lot easier to repair than its predecessor, and apparently it is thanks to the use of magnets.

At the company's New York Surface line-up reveal, we saw Surface boss bloke Panos Panay simply pop off the top plate of the third-generation Surface Laptop in one rather effortless movement. And he highlighted how the laptop has an SDD that more easily accessed and swapped, though by engineers not DIY laptop fiddlers.

All this means the Surface Laptop 3 is quite a bit easier to repair than the Surface Laptop 2, at least according to iFixit. The gadget prodders gave the Surface Laptop 3 a "repairability score" of five out of 10; not stellar, but not too bad either.

The tech tuggers noted that the modular M.2 SSD is indeed easy to access and change, while magnets rather than screws or adhesive hold the top plate in place, meaning it's a heck of a lot easier to remove and access the laptop's innards.

But not everything is so rosy, with iFixit noting that the use of Tork Plus screws means you'll need to have rare tools to hand to access the machine's guts, which isn't ideal.

Nor is the need to replace the display with an expensive complete unit, as there are no modular subcomponents. However, the biggest offender was the use of a "firmly glued-down battery", which means it's not easily replaced once the Lithium-ion pack goes to the big tip in the sky.

In short, the Surface Laptop 3 is an improvement on its predecessor when it comes to repairability. But it's likely a borked machine will still need to be passed on to professionals for proper repairs to be carried out.

One interesting thing iFixit observed was that the speakers fire up from under the keyboard deck, meaning the Surface Laptop 3 uses the keyboard deck as a speaker grille rather than having one machined into the chassis. We think that's a slick bit of engineering, but we've yet to have a listen to the Surface Laptop 3's audio chops so can't tell if it will deliver good aural pleasure.

Our first impressions of the Surface Laptop 3 have been fairly positive thus far, but we'll hold our final judgment until we have a review machine to give a proper going over. µ